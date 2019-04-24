Just 16-Minute Sleep Loss Daily Can Hamper Your Job: Try These Natural Sleep-Inducing Foods

Getting up early in the morning after a party night to finish our morning chores can be really daunting - that's the time when nothing helps in catching up with the much-needed sleep. Sleep deprivation has never been given the due attention it deserves. According to researchers from University of South Florida (USF), losing our sleep for just 16 minutes during working days can greatly affect your performance at the workplace.





According to the research paper, published in the journal Sleep Health, people who miss their sleep for even a few minutes are more likely to have poor judgment and fall off-task the next day. "Findings from this study provide empirical evidence for why workplaces need to make more efforts to promote their employees' sleep," said lead author Soomi Lee, assistant professor from the School of Aging Studies at the university.





For their research, Lee and her colleagues examined 130 healthy employees of an IT firm and one school-going child. It was found that when the participants slept 16 minutes less than their usual sleep time or had an erratic sleep, they experienced more cognitive issues the next day - this made them concerned about issues like work-life balance. Hence, they opted to hit the bed early and waking up earlier, due to fatigue.





"Good sleepers may be better performers at work due to greater ability to stay focused on-task with fewer errors and interpersonal conflicts," Lee noted, stressing that sleep loss could be the difference between a clear-headed day at the office or one filled with distractions.

"The cyclical associations reflect that employees' sleep is vulnerable to daily cognitive stress and also a contributor to cognitively stressful experiences," Lee added. The researchers also compared weekdays to weekends and found that the results of less sleep are not the same when one has the next day off.





Here Are 3 Sleep-Inducing Foods You Must Try For Sound Sleep:

1. Warm Milk

As per Ayurveda, drinking a glass of warm milk helps in providing sound sleep. All you have to do is to mix one cup of warm milk, one clove and chopped garlic. Drink it before going to bed.





2. Cherries

We give you another reason to eat those yummy berries. They contain melatonin, which is known to promote sound sleep. Eat not more than 10 cherries in a day to catch some good sleep.





3. Chamomile Tea

You must be wondering if tea can help you sleep at night, but this tea does help you have good sleep. Chamomile tea has soothing effect on nerves that helps calm your brain, further helping you sleep.









