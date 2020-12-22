Kapil Sharma Is Thinking Of <i>Parantha</i> While Eating Salad And Everybody Can Relate

Kapil Sharma's honest Instagram post won over the internet.

Winter season is in full swing, and with it comes a range of delicious and toothsome recipes. Makki ki Roti, Sarson ka Saag and even Gajar Ka Halwa - winter is all about bingeing on good food. North Indian winters witness significant drops in temperature, this is why a butter-laden hot parantha is a perfect dish to have in this weather. Kapil Sharma too admitted to his love for the Punjabi breakfast delight on Instagram in his latest post. Take a look:





In the picture that Kapil Sharma shared, he was seen with a bowl of salad with some greens, chicken and vegetables in it. The expression on his face, however, was unsmiling- which he explained in the post's caption. "Can't smile with protein salad give me paranthas with butter n then see my happiness," he wrote in his Instagram post.





Foodies on Instagram widely appreciated the post, which received thousands of comments from fans and followers. Actor Tiger Jackie Shroff too left a laughing emoji as a comment on Kapil Sharma's post. Sharma's television show co-star Sumona Chakravarti also commented on the post, asking him to get her a similar delicious protein salad as she was on her way to the set.





Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has expressed his love for Paranthas. The comedian-actor had recently met his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar, where they feasted on paranthas 'after a long time'. "Thank you for all your love n extra-large meals," he wrote in his post. Take a look:





Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni had recently celebrated their daughter Anayra's first birthday. The pictures from the party were shared on Instagram by Kapil Sharma, and they also featured a yummy cake with pink-coloured icing.







