Apart from making films, Rhea Kapoor is an exemplary chef. The 'Veere Di Wedding' film-maker is known to cook up delectable meals. In yet another scrumptious culinary adventure, the 34-year-old filmmaker and fashion stylist whipped up some juicy and delicious lamb smash burgers for her friends. Director Karan Johar shared a picture of the delectable Friday night feast on Instagram, along with the caption, “Privileged to devour the burger by chef par excellence Rhea Kapoor,” adding, “Was Amaze! Can this become a habit, Rhea?” We don't know about you, but we for sure wish we could get our hands on those delicious burgers. Take a look at the photograph that Karan Johar shared.

(Also Read: Karan Johar Celebrated Mother's Day With Family And A Yummy Cake!)





This isn't the first time Rhea Kapoor has teased us with her drool-worthy burger making skills. Earlier, she had flipped up some crispy-yet-tender fried chicken burgers for her friends. Check it out here.

As the crunchy and delish burgers looked really good, we scoured for a recipe to satiate our cravings! And we found this recipe for buttermilk fried chicken burger. Try it out.

Want more burger recipes to devour? Well, we've got you covered.

Here Are 5 Simple Burger Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Butter Chicken Burger





If you thought butter chicken was only meant to be enjoyed with some naan, then think again. This butter chicken burger recipe will leave you licking your fingers.





2. Lamb And Tomato Burger





Want to try your own version of a juicy lamb burger? Try this recipe made with minced lamb and a delicious homemade tomato sauce.





3. Black Bean Burger





Who said burgers could only be made with meat? Try this delectable vegetarian version made with mashed black beans flavoured with some yummy herbs and a tangy hung curd sauce.





4. Fish Burger





Not a fan of chicken or lamb? Then try this yummy burger made with fish fillets and a tangy hot and sour sauce.





5. Chilli Burger





A spiced lamb patty slapped between burger buns and served with a roasted red bell pepper dip — that's a chilli burger for you. It packs quite a flavour kick.





Let us know what you think of Rhea Kapoor's delicious burgers and tell us which of these burger recipes you enjoyed making the most.