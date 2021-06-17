If there's one beverage that strikes a chord among millions across the globe, it has to be coffee. Frothy or milky, iced or piping hot - whichever form you take coffee in, it's undoubtedly delicious every single time. Many Bollywood celebrities too have expressed their love for the beverage, from Karisma Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar and more. Director-producer Karan Johar also has a strong connection with the beverage, as he is popularly known as the face and host of the celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. He took to Instagram to share a unique cup of coffee he was having, with a reference to his popular talk show. Take a look:

In the photograph that Karan Johar shared, we could see a unique mug of coffee and the popular French dessert macaroon. Along with the picture, Karan Johar wrote, "Karan on Koffee! Season...?" It was a play on the name of his chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. The froth of the coffee had a picture of Karan Johar printed on top, which has become one of the latest food trends these days. Small quantities of the coffee extract are used to print out images and messages using a special coffee printing machine. The picture is carefully printed on top of the coffee froth in a Cappuccino or Latte coffee. The moment you mix the coffee, the picture disappears.

Director Karan Johar is quite the self-confessed foodie. He keeps sharing images of his foodie sojourns on Instagram for his 10.5 million strong fan-following. Recently, designer-producer Rhea Kapoor had sent over some delicious burgers for Karan Johar. He shared a picture of the enjoyable spread too. Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Johar had recently featured in an OTT show 'Star Vs Food' where he attempted to make the Japanese delicacy Sushi. His next directorial venture is 'Takht', which is a multi-starrer period drama with an ensemble cast.