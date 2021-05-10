Mother's Day was celebrated all over the country on 9th May, 2021. Several celebrities from the industry posted sweet, heartfelt messages for their mothers on Instagram, including Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, Mira Kapoor and more. Director Karan Johar, however, decided to make the occasion special by cutting a delicious cake exclusively for Mother's Day! He took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with his mother Hiroo Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi. The perfect family was posing in front of a delicious cake. Take a look:

"Loves of my life!!! #happymothersday," wrote Karan Johar in his Instagram story. In the photo, we could see the four of them happily smiling with a yummy yellow fondant cake in front of them. The cake was decorated with pink-coloured flowers and looked absolutely droolworthy and ready to dig in!





Karan Johar also shared a glimpse of the 'behind-the-scenes' action of Mother's Day. In the video, Yash and Roohi could be seen wishing their grandmother Hiroo on the occasion and also calling her 'sunshine'. Watch the sweet video here:

"A huge shout out to my mother @hiroojohar who is the wind beneath my wings... my rock solid co parent .... my boss and my reality check!! I love you mom! You are my sunshine," wrote Karan Johar in the post's caption.





On the work front, Karan Johar had made a brief appearance in the Netflix original 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. He has also featured recently on an OTT show 'Star vs Food' where he attempted to make the Japanese delicacy Sushi.