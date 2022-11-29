The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. Although the tournament is being hosted by Qatar, the whole world is making the most of it. From people adjusting their sleep and work time to watch the match on television to brands offering lucrative deals for football fanatics - we can it all happening around us. The global fast-food joint KFC has joined the bandwagon too. The brand has come up with its first-ever pub in London amid the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Named 'The Colonel's Arms' after the name of the KFC founder - Colonel Sanders, this place was earlier called The Old Suffolk Pub, situated in Hammersmith.





Now, this place has been given a makeover by setting up big screens to watch matches. Alongside, it is offering beer and fried chicken to enjoy while watching the game. Reportedly, 'The Colonel's Arms' is a temporary pop-up, allowing the fans to enjoy fried chicken delivered to their table as they watch matches.





Reportedly, KFC encourages people to book in advance to get their orders delivered without any hassle. However, according to the outlet, one can also get walk-in reservations on a first-come-first-served basis.

According to the Evening Standard, Jimmy Bullard, the landlord of the pub that has been renamed The Colonel's Arms, said, "It's class when the three things I love - football, fried chicken and the pub - come together."





The fast-food giant has also launched the Colonel's Arms Bar Kit, which features a limited-edition pint glass, two coasters, a bottle opener, as well as a bar mat, the report added.