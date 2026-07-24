

When Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), many people wondered if he carried a taste of home with him. The answer is yes, but there's a catch. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Shukla revealed that despite a long list of Indian dishes being prepared for the mission, only three foods were finally approved to travel to space.





The three lucky dishes were Gajar Ka Halwa, Moong Dal Halwa, and Aam Ras. Everything else, from comforting khichdi and pulao to several vegetable dishes, never made the final cut.

During a conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast, he revealed that only Gajar Ka Halwa, Moong Dal Halwa and Aam Ras cleared all the required tests. Everything else had to stay back on Earth. Shubhanshu Shukla explained that the food was prepared with the help of the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), which functions under DRDO. The same organisation is also developing food for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.





In space missions, food isn't simply packed into a box and sent. Every single item has to go through strict testing to ensure it is safe, stays fresh, doesn't create crumbs or contamination, survives storage and can be eaten easily in zero gravity. Only after passing all these tests does a food item get approved for space.

What Happened To Khichdi, Pulao And Other Indian Foods?

Astronaut Shukla revealed that many more dishes were actually prepared during the process. There were simple meals like khichdi, pulao, different vegetable dishes and several other Indian recipes that scientists hoped would make the cut. He believes that many foods probably needed more testing before they could receive final approval.





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Even though these special Indian dishes travelled all the way to space with Shukla, he didn't get to eat them himself. Laughing about the incident, he shared that his international crew members finished the food before he could. His crew included astronauts from the United States, Russia, Poland, Hungary and Japan, and everyone wanted to taste the Indian treats. Instead of feeling disappointed, Shukla said he was happy to share them. After all, what better way to make friends in space than by sharing food?

Why Astronauts Miss Indian Food So Much

Around the 12th or 13th day of the mission, Shukla finally started missing food from home.





He explained that because of microgravity, body fluids move upwards towards the head. This creates constant nasal congestion, almost like having a blocked nose all the time.





When your nose is blocked, your sense of smell becomes weaker, and food doesn't taste as flavourful anymore. Knowing this would happen, Shukla had made a special request even before leaving Earth.





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He asked his flight surgeon to bring him something salty once the mission ended. When he landed, the Axiom Space flight surgeon welcomed him with a packet of chips. But his Indian flight surgeon knew exactly what would make him happiest. He brought banana chips, Bhakarwadi and dry Kachori.





A dry kachori was the very first Indian food Shukla ate after returning from space, and it tasted exactly the way he had imagined.