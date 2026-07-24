Tequila has had quite the makeover. Once known as the drink people took as a quick shot with salt and lime, it has now become one of the world's most loved premium spirits. Today, people sip it slowly, pair it with gourmet meals, experiment with craft cocktails, and even collect rare bottles.





As tequila's popularity has grown, some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and business have jumped into the industry. From Hollywood stars and NBA legends to Indian celebrities, many have launched their own labels, hoping to bring something unique to the table. Some have chosen to produce authentic tequila in Mexico, while others are creating premium agave spirits using Indian-grown agave.

FINO: Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has always believed in pushing boundaries, and his premium tequila brand, FINO, is proof of that. The name stands for "Failure Is Not An Option," a phrase that perfectly reflects his inspiring journey on and off the cricket field.

FINO is crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber agave, the same variety used in some of the world's finest tequilas. The brand offers four expressions: Blanco, Rosado, Reposado and Anejo, each with its own distinct personality. Whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, FINO aims to offer a premium experience for every tequila lover.

Loca Loka: Rana Daggubati And Anirudh Ravichander

Actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh Ravichander teamed up to launch Loca Loka, one of India's most exciting tequila brands. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, the tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber agave and stays true to traditional Mexican craftsmanship.





The founders wanted to create a brand that celebrates good company, unforgettable moments, and quality spirits. With its vibrant identity and smooth flavour profile, Loca Loka has quickly caught the attention of tequila enthusiasts in India and abroad.





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El Goonda: Karan Tacker

While many people assume El Goonda is a tequila, it is actually something even more interesting. Co-founded by actor Karan Tacker, it is a premium agave spirit made entirely from Indian-grown agave.





Since tequila can only legally be produced in certain regions of Mexico, El Goonda proudly embraces its Indian roots. The brand offers Silver and Reposado expressions along with innovative flavoured variants. It is helping introduce Indian drinkers to the exciting world of agave spirits while proving that India, too, can create premium products in this category.

Casamigos: George Clooney

George Clooney didn't start Casamigos because he wanted to build a billion-dollar company. In fact, he simply wanted a tequila that he and his friends could enjoy during holidays in Mexico.





The tequila became so popular among friends and family that they decided to sell it commercially. It didn't take long for Casamigos to become one of the biggest names in the industry. The brand became so successful that drinks giant Diageo acquired it in a deal reportedly worth up to $1 billion.

Teremana: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

If there's one celebrity tequila that's everywhere today, it's Teremana by Dwayne Johnson. The Hollywood superstar wanted to create a tequila that combined traditional Mexican methods with modern sustainability. The agave is slowly roasted in brick ovens before being distilled in small batches, helping preserve its natural flavours. The name Teremana combines the words "terra" (earth) and "mana" (spirit), reflecting Johnson's love for nature and his Polynesian heritage.

818 Tequila: Kendall Jenner

When Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila, it instantly became one of the most talked-about celebrity spirit brands. Named after the area code where she grew up in California, the tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber agave.





The brand offers Blanco, Reposado and Anejo expressions and has won several international awards. Today, 818 has helped introduce premium tequila to a younger generation of drinkers across the world.





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Cincoro: Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan has brought his passion for excellence into the tequila world with Cincoro. Created alongside four other NBA team owners, Cincoro focuses on luxury and craftsmanship. The brand is especially famous for its beautifully aged tequilas, which develop deep flavours of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, dried fruits and dark chocolate. Its elegant bottle design and premium positioning have also made it a favourite among collectors.

Gran Coramino: Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart partnered with tequila expert Juan Domingo Beckmann to create Gran Coramino, a brand that combines tradition with innovation. One of its standout offerings is the Cristalino tequila. It is first aged in oak barrels like an Anejo and then carefully filtered until it becomes crystal clear again. This unique process gives drinkers the smoothness and complexity of an aged tequila with the clean appearance of a Blanco.





The rise of celebrity-owned brands has also introduced millions of new people to tequila. While the famous names may grab attention, many of these brands are serious about quality and using carefully grown agave to create authentic products.