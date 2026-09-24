Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has lost around 38 kg over four years. The biggest change, she says, was not cutting out all her favourite foods but learning how much to eat and when to stop. From mutton biryani and Indian sweets to her daily chai, Sundar has shared how she changed her eating habits while making weight loss a long-term lifestyle change.





Sundar said she was almost 98 kg when she realised she needed to make a change. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she recalled watching herself on screen in a film she had done with Rajinikanth and not recognising herself. She also started experiencing knee pain while using the stairs.





Her husband was already walking and doing yoga, and her children had also started losing weight. That pushed her to take her own health more seriously.

The process took four years. Sundar said she lost around 38 kg during that period.

She Did Not Completely Give Up Biryani

Sundar has been clear that her weight-loss diet was not about giving up every food she loved. Mutton biryani is one of her favourites. But instead of eating a larger serving, she brought the portion down to one bowl of mutton biryani with one piece of mutton, she told CNBC-TV18.





She also said she could not follow a diet where every ingredient had to be weighed and measured. Her approach was to understand how much food her body actually needed.





Also Read: "Weightlifters Don't Eat A Lot": Asian Games Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Shares Her Diet





Sundar told NT Media that she continued to indulge in ice cream and Indian sweets during her weight-loss journey. She still eats Indian sweets, but she learnt when to stop. For her, moderation mattered more than completely removing foods she enjoyed.





Sundar also has her chai with milk and sugar and has learned how to manage it rather than give it up. When people are busy or tired, it is easy to heat something ready-made or order food instead of cooking. Her view is that there is nothing wrong with indulging occasionally. The important part is knowing where to stop.

Walking And Yoga Became Part Of Her Routine

Sundar said she is not a gym person. Instead, she took up walking and yoga, along with other forms of exercise. Her husband was already walking regularly and became one of the reasons she started. She began noticing changes in her fitness, skin and hair, which encouraged her to continue.





But losing weight is only part of the process. Speaking to NT Media, she said losing weight can be easier than sustaining it. She has continued eating the foods she enjoys but says she now understands her body and knows when to stop.





People often eat according to what their taste buds want rather than what their body needs. That understanding became central to her own approach, as she reached for smaller portions, moderation, movement and consistency, rather than a restrictive diet.