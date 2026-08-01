From late-night cravings to childhood favourites, ice cream remains one indulgence that even celebrities cannot resist, and a scoop of ice cream has surely made Kiara Advani's birthday even more special. The actress who celebrated her birthday on July 31 indulged in the delicious frozen dessert as she turned 35. Taking to Instagram, her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, shared a candid moment of Kiara enjoying a chocolate ice cream. “Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter, even when she's stealing my ice cream,” the actor wrote. The playful caption and the adorable photo delighted fans and drew a flurry of comments online.





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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra always cherish a delicious meal spread. Before welcoming their child, the couple took a vacation on an isolated island last year and enjoyed lip-smacking food. Kiara shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, where she was seemingly enjoying a warm bowl of soup at an open cafe. A follow-up picture showed a drool-worthy pizza with a side of cream cheese, a macaron tower, and a fruit bowl which included pieces of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries topped with a dollop of yogurt.

Previously, the actress also gave fans a peek into her “perfect” Sunday breakfast at designer Manish Malhotra's house. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared pictures of a hearty South Indian meal. From crispy dosa, idli and lemon rice, the meal can easily top any food lover's comfort dish list.

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Kiara was seen pairing the mouth-watering items with aloo jeera, sambar dal and vegetable curry, making it even more wholesome. A bowl of fresh coconut chutney was also spotted on the table, completing the meal. Kiara's side note read, “Perfect Sunday," as she tagged Manish Malhotra in the post. Read the full story here .



On earlier occasions, the actress was also seen indulging in freshly brewed kahwa while shooting in Kashmir, proving her love for authentic local flavours wherever she travels.