Hunger can strike at the oddest of times. Even when we are done with our dinner, many of us scour the fridge for a tiny dessert or a snack-able treat. Midnight snacking urges come even to the best of us - including actress Kiara Advani. The stunning diva recently celebrated her birthday on 1st August in true foodie style with a yummy decorative cake. And now, we saw her indulging in some midnight munchies sent over by none other than Vicky Kaushal. Take a look:

(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Power-Packed Waffles Look Equal Parts Healthy And Tasty)





"Midnight munchies on set courtesy Akshay Arora and Vicky Kaushal," wrote Kiara Advani in her Instagram story. While the chef of the meal was Akshay Arora, the delicious treat was sent over by actor Vicky Kaushal. Kiara Advani's midnight munchies appeared to be a delicious chocolate brownie topped with oodles of chocolate ganache, blueberries, walnuts, and mint leaves.

She also shared a picture of the box from the duo which read, "Midnight special for the one & only Kiara..." To this, Kiara Advani wrote, "Vicky Kaushal, I'm not sharing." Take a look:

(Also Read: Kiara Advani's Birthday Cake Stole The Show At Her Star-Studded Party)





Later, Vicky Kaushal reshared Kiara Advani's story with the popular song 'Bewafa' by Imran Khan. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have worked together in an episode of the OTT anthology 'Lust Stories' directed by Karan Johar.





We definitely want a bite of Kiara Advani's midnight munchies which look binge-worthy and delicious! On the work front, the actress has recently featured in the action drama 'Shershaah' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film has already released on an OTT platform on 12th August and is receiving good reviews from the film fraternity.