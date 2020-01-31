Kiara Advani Shares The Favourite Breakfast Meal That She 'Lives For'

Kiara Advani swears by her bowl of oats, if a new Instagram story by her is to be believed.

Kiara Advani is the actress who got catapulted into the limelight after her stint in the Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh'. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2019. If you thought the year couldn't get any better for her, she ended 2019 on a high note with comedy entertainer 'Good Newwz' alongside actors Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan which did brisk business at the box office. With a number of brand endorsements and high-end productions up her sleeve for 2020 as well, there is no stopping Kiara Advani. Wonder what the stunning diva has for breakfast to power up her mornings? Here's a glimpse:





Yes, the actress does indeed swear by her bowl of oats in the morning. An entire bowl of soaked oats is what gives the actress her much-needed energy to forge through her daily commitments. Her Instagram story showed a video of her make-up artist Saloni showing off her bowl of oats to the camera. Kiara Advani captioned the short video as, "Live for this #oatsome." The oats were made even more healthy with a number of seed toppings, some of which we could make out to be sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

The benefits of having oats in the morning are manifold. They help in protecting the heart by reducing cholesterol and reducing blood pressure. Oats also aid in promoting weight loss as they make a fulfilling and wholesome meal in themselves. An ideal breakfast should definitely include oats in some form or the other, as it is an excellent source of energy. The additional seeds topped on soaked oats give it an additional kick of nutrients and make it even more beneficial for overall smooth functioning of the body.





So next time you're in a dilemma about what to eat for breakfast, simply soak up your oats and have them a la Kiara Advani - with loads of delicious seed toppings. You will feel filled, healthy and ready to take the day head on!







