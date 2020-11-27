Vicky Kaushal's Power-Packed Waffles Look Equal Parts Healthy And Tasty

Vicky Kaushal ate some yummy savoury waffles for lunch.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought back the focus on eating healthy food and building strong immunity. People are trying to stay indoors largely eating home-cooked food that helps in maintaining good health amid the rising cases. However, there's no rule that healthy food can't be tasty, right? Vicky Kaushal is one actor who is a self-confessed foodie, and he often shares snippets from his food diaries for us to drool over. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a yummy meal that he devoured. Take a look:





Thanking his chef with a 'flying kiss' emoji, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his meal. We could spot some delicious golden-brown waffles with cloudy poached eggs in the top. The savoury waffles were topped with a wonderful-looking mushroom sauce. Along with the drool-worthy main course, there were also some herby mashed potatoes as a side dish, in keeping with the ongoing festivities of Thanksgiving.





Thus, Vicky Kaushal had a complete lavish restaurant-style meal, enriched with protein too which is important for building muscle. Further, the amazing Vitamin D content in his meal from both mushrooms and eggs is something which helps the body assimilate calcium and build strong bones. The actor's chef-special preparation indeed looked fulfilling and nutritious too!

Mushroom sauce is a yummy yet healthy addition to the diet.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has recently started shooting for an urban comedy film alongside former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh's biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar.







