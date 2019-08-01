Kiara Advani's Birthday Cake Stole The Show At Her Star-Studded Party

Kiara Advani's Birthday Cake

Kiara Advani has fast etched her way into Bollywood and gained a strong foothold in the magnanimous film industry. She has managed to make a mark for herself with her great acting skills and good looks. The actress turned 27 yesterday and threw a grand party on Wednesday night to bring in her birthday. The internet is flooded with the pictures from her star-studded party that was attended by many known names from Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty with brother Ahan Shetty, Armaan Jain with fiancee Anissa Malhotra were some of the celebrities that were spotted at the do.



Amid the glimmer of the bevy of stars, what caught our eye was Kiara Advani's birthday cake that looked as grand as the party she threw. The luscious cake smeared with a dense layer of chocolate chips appears to be mouth-watering.

































Kiara Advani recently made news when she walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at the India Couture Week in New Delhi in July this year. She looked stunning in a red lehenga with a plunging-neckline blouse, pictures of which made waves on social media.



Kiara Advani started her career in the year 2014 with Kabir Sadanand's comedy film Fugly. With M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and hit TV show Lust Stories that followed - Kiara Advani became a household name. She was last seen in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh along with Shahid Kapoor. The movie turned out to be a huge success, collecting over Rs. 300 crore at the box office. Along with Shahid's stellar performance, Kiara's acting in the film was hugely praised by the film critics and the general public, alike.



Kiara Advani is currently busy filming for film Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. Also in the pipeline are movies like - Good News - co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh - Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmmi Bomb.



Here's wishing Kiara Advani a very happy belated birthday!










