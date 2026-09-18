A train journey in India is much more than reaching your destination. For many, the food sold inside and around railway stations becomes part of the experience. Sam and Chris, a British couple, got a chance to try some popular Indian snacks while travelling on a train in South India. The British couple tasted vada and samosa among other snacks and rated each based on its taste.





The Parippuvada, made with ingredients such as onion, curry leaves and chickpeas, received seven out of 10 from both. They enjoyed medu wada's soft and slightly doughnut-like texture, and gave it 8 out of 10. But the samosa stood out the most for them. They liked its spicy taste and gave it the highest rating among the snacks they tried.





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Sharing the video on Instagram, Sam and Chris wrote, “Indian train snacks are ELITE. Taking a local train or bus in India is the best excuse to buy local snacks.





“They're all fried and crispy and greasy and carby, and we love it. Samosas are ALWAYS a winner, but a good dal/parippu vada/wade is usually my fave. I think this was just a duff one. Oh, and when they come with a dried red chilli to eat with it, straight 10.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “The doughnut style snack is called Medu Vada, which is usually served with sambhar and chutney.”





Another shared, “These are all train snacks? Other countries need to take notes.”





“All these Tea snacks taste amazing when it's hot,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “The way these remind me of my childhood on my way to see my grandparents.”





Another mentioned, “Samosa very spicy, you should try it with green chilli. Believe me, it will be amazing.”





One more added, “Don't judge it based on the one you're tasting now. The taste, texture, and even the appearance can vary a lot depending on where it's made, the ingredients used, and the way each person prepares it.





“Every place and every cook has their own style, so the experience can be completely different. You might not like one version, but you could really enjoy another.”





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Do you agree that samosa deserves the top spot?