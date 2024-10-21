Rubina Dilaik's love for food shines brightly on her social media! From comforting homemade treats to adventurous flavours, her passion for all things delicious reflects her vibrant spirit. Recently, she shared an Instagram video where she proudly declared she is "dil se desi (desi by heart)." In the clip, Rubina happily devoured a crunchy cream roll filled with sweet cream, and trust us, her delighted expressions say it all! It instantly takes us back to our school days when this scrumptious snack was a guilty pleasure. "Hashtag school life. Revisiting school life. Kya badhiya cheez hai. (What a great item this is)," she shared. And in a fun twist, she calls cream rolls "khadu," asking, "Kaun batayega what am I eating? And what is a khadu?"

Earlier this month, Rubina offered fans a glimpse into her postpartum sweet tooth cravings after welcoming her twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. The postpartum period can be quite a ride, often bringing mood swings and intense cravings for sweets. In a candid Instagram video, she indulged in the classic Indian dessert, gulab jamuns, while the overlay text read, "POV: Periods are back, and now hormones throw sugary tantrums." Her caption? "Postpartum hits differently on both physical and emotional levels. Sometimes you feel crazy, and sometimes crazily." Read the full story here:

Not long ago, Rubina stepped out for a family lunch date and took us along for the foodie adventure. Accompanied by her sister Rohini Dilaik and her nephew Veda, the trio enjoyed a cheesy thin-crust pizza topped with fresh basil and vibrant red bell peppers. Cheese lovers, are you drooling yet? But wait, there's more! They also savoured a hearty salad bowl packed with paneer chunks, broccoli, and a savoury dressing. Read on to know more.

We just can't get enough of Rubina Dilaik's foodie escapades.