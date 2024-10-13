Postpartum periods can be a complicated experience for many women. After childbirth, menstruation often takes a break as the body adjusts. This adjustment period allows new mothers to bond with their babies, but it also brings its own challenges, such as mood swings and cravings. When periods return, they can stir up a mix of emotions, often leading to strong cravings for sweets and comfort foods. Actress Rubina Dilaik, who welcomed twin daughters in November last year with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, knows this journey well. Recently, the actress shared an Instagram Reel that perfectly captures the essence of what many mothers experience during this transformative time.

The video shows her gobbling up gulab jamuns, a beloved Indian sweet, while candidly expressing the emotional rollercoaster of motherhood. "POV: Periods are back, and now hormones throw sugary tantrums," the overlay text reads. The actress wrote in the caption, "Postpartum hits differently on both physical and emotional levels. Sometimes you feel crazy, and sometimes crazily."

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Relishes "Farm Fresh" Peaches - 5 Delicious Peach Recipes To Try

Watch the full video here:

The responses to Rubina's video were varied. Singer Akriti Kakar commented, "Couldn't agree more," to which Rubina replied, "Khao to pachhtao, na khao toh bhi pachhtao," translating to "If you eat, you regret, and if you don't, you also regret." While some viewers showered Rubina with love, others offered playful caution. One user commented, "Lots of love, Rubina," while another advised, "Don't get tempted." One user shared, "It's the same with me too... When my periods are about to start, the craving for sweets becomes so strong that I can't resist eating them."

Rubina Dilaik, known for her love of food, recently shared a glimpse of her visit to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, where she showcased her family's home-grown produce. In an Instagram video, she proudly displayed a massive bottle gourd, along with bowls of taro leaves and okra, inviting her followers to appreciate the beauty of fresh, organic food. She also demonstrated how to prepare a traditional Himachali dish, "Patrore," made with taro leaves coated in gram flour and spices. Read the full story here.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's Family Lunch Date Featured Delicious Pizza And Salad - See Pics

What do you think of Rubina Dilaik's post-pregnancy post? Can you relate to it? Let us know in the comments below!





Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)