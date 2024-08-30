Sameera Reddy has tapped into her wanderlust spirit. The actress has embarked on a solo holiday in Greece, making the most of her time at the destination. Scenic locations and delicious food are prominent features of her travel diaries. A few days ago, she shared a carousel of snapshots from her Greek adventure. One of the pictures captures Sameera plucking pomegranates from a tree. Fresh tomatoes and green plums also make it to the frame, underlining her fruity escapades. Oh, Sameera also enjoyed scrumptious Greek Chicken Gyros, served with delectable fillings and onion and tomato slices.





Like Sameera Reddy, Try These Scrumptious Greek Recipes At Home:

1. Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro is a staple Greek snack that takes only 30 minutes to make. All you need to do is marinate the chicken chunks with yoghurt and serve it on pita bread, sprinkled with tzatziki sauce. Find the recipe here:

2. Prawns And Fish With Chimichurri

Give a unique twist to dinner party appetisers with this tasty snack. Sole fish and prawns are sauteed in a buttery blend. The citrusy chimichurri sauce amplifies the flavour manifold. Click here for the recipe:

3. Greek Style Pizza

Who does not love pizzas? For a healthier version, it is the Greek-style pizza recipe that you can trust. This light and thin-crust pizza comes with the goodness of zucchini, fresh avocado, olives, and bell peppers. Read the recipe here:

4. Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

A fruity salad served with juicy watermelon chunks, toasted pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, and olives will jazz up any meal anytime. See the recipe here:

5. Greek Honey Cake

If you have a sweet tooth, this dessert is a must-try. The Greek honey cake is a super light pastry prepared with almond flour, zest of orange juice and slurpy honey syrup. Here's the recipe.