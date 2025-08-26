For many of us growing up in India, a trip to the neighbourhood kirana shop was always exciting. Rows of colourful packets, chilled bottles of cola, tangy jellies, creamy biscuits and ice creams could tempt even the most disciplined child. And while we were allowed to buy only a few items at a time, there was always a secret fantasy at the back of our minds - what if this shop was ours? What if we could sit behind the counter and munch on anything we wanted, without ever having to pay?





That childhood daydream has now come alive for the internet, thanks to a viral Instagram video. In the clip, a content creator is seen sitting inside her parents' grocery store and indulging in every snack she can lay her hands on. From chips and biscuits to cold drinks, lassi, jelly candies and ice creams, she happily relishes them all while playing shopkeeper.





The video is set to the text, "Me as a shopkeeper," with the caption, "Childhood dream." The foodie moment has struck a chord with thousands of viewers who found it deeply nostalgic.







The clip has already crossed 6.8 million views on Instagram, sparking a flood of amused and emotional reactions. One user wrote, "She is living our childhood dream." Another said, "Finally, someone did it."





Others shared personal memories: "Same here, I still do this when I'm home (my parents have a shop)." A witty comment read, "Shopkeeper (no), Shop lifter (yes)."

For many, the video was a sweet reminder of simple joys - the kind of little wishes from childhood that never quite fade away.