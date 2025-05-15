A woman from Ahmedabad's Maninagar area fell seriously ill after reportedly finding a lizard's tail in the ice cream she was eating. She had consumed an 80 ml Havmor Happy Cone, which she had purchased from an ice cream parlour at Mahalakshmi Corner on Dev Kutir Avenue. According to reports, the woman felt an unusual sensation in her mouth while eating the ice cream. On checking the product closely, she discovered a part of a lizard in it. She began vomiting severely and was rushed to a hospital.

The health department acted after receiving a formal complaint. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sealed the ice cream parlour from which the tainted product was bought. As per reports, the parlour was operating without a valid license or registration. Officials traced the cone's origin to a Havmor Ice Cream manufacturing unit in Naroda, Ahmedabad. A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the factory. Authorities also directed the company to recall the entire batch of that particular product in the interest of public safety. Samples of the Happy Cone were collected for lab testing.

In an official statement to the media, a Havmor spokesperson said, "The incident has been brought to our attention and we are currently investigating the matter. We are in touch with the concerned consumer and are committed to thoroughly investigating the issue at hand. At Havmor, we take utmost care and are committed to maintaining the highest global standards for product quality and safety."