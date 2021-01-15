Low-Carb Diet May Lead To Faster Remission Of Type 2 Diabetes; Expert Recommends These 5 Foods

Low-carb diet is good for diabetes.

Highlights Study found a link between low-carb diet and diabetes.

Low-carb diet for 6 months was found to be beneficial for diabetics.

Here are some low-carb foods you can add to your diabetes diet.

A healthy diet is said to help diabetes patients in managing the condition more efficiently. It is always advised to follow a diet with low glycemic index foods, low sugar content and low-fat foods. Off late, the benefits of low-carb foods have come to the fore, especially for faster weight loss. This recent study also linked the low-carb diet to an improved diabetes condition. The researchers of the study claimed that continuous consumption of low-carb foods leads to early remission of Type 2 diabetes. It means, the diet controlled the disease and brought down the requirement of medications like insulin injections.



The research carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of the effects and safety of low carbohydrate diets (LCDs) and very low carbohydrate diets (VLCDs) for people with Type 2 diabetes. The results were published in the BMJ.



For the study, randomised clinical trials evaluating LCDs (<130 g/day or <26% of a 2000 kcal/day diet) and VLCDs (<10% calories from carbohydrates) were carried out for a period of 12 months. Searches identified 14759 citations yielding 23 trials from 1357 participants. Large clinically important improvements were seen in weight loss and insulin sensitivity at six months, which reduced at 12 months. At 12 months, data on remission were sparse, ranging from a small effect to a slightly increased risk of diabetes.



The study concluded that patients adhering to an LCD for six months may experience remission of diabetes without adverse consequences.

(Als Read: 5 Easy Tips To Start A Low-Carb Diet For Weight Loss And Diabetes)





A healthy diet is good for diabetes.







Low-Carb Foods You Can Include In Your Diabetes Diet:



Nutritionist Consultant Jaydeep Bhuta told NDTV Food, "Carbohydrates play a significant role in determining blood sugar levels. Carbs are sugars, starches and fibres that are found in different kinds of food. It is these sugars and starches that eventually breakdown into the sugar and enter the bloodstream after consumption."



Jaydeep Bhuta suggested the following low-carb foods for diabetes diet:







Cottage Cheese:

Also called 'paneer', cottage cheese is the ideal low-carb food to have at home as it can be used to make a number of dishes - Indian sabzis, salad, snacks, sandwiches and more.







Nuts:

Almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, pecans - there's a whole range high-nutrient nuts you can have every day in the form of healthy snacks.







Green Leafy Vegetables

Cabbage, broccoli, fenugreek leaves, spinach - the list is extensive. Use all these and more green leafy vegetables in your day-to-day diet.







Promoted

Meat

Opt for lean meats like chicken and fish, and enjoy a healthy and tasty meal on your diabetes diet.







Berries



Berries are a low-carb fruit that you can consume regularly. Pick any of your favourite berries and enjoy their good taste and health benefits.



Note: The dietary suggestions are not part of the study.









