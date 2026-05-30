Hair fall has become an increasingly common problem among young adults. Soaring AQI levels, pollution, dust, and sweat can affect our hair more than we imagine. The solution? Finding the root cause and going back to real food. According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, “Hair health is rarely about one miracle ingredient.” In his latest X post, Coutinho shared a recipe for homemade biotin bites and spoke about the importance of going back to real food instead of chasing quick fixes.

Recipe For Homemade Biotin Bites

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp flax seeds (unroasted, coarsely ground)

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 cup makhana (lightly roasted and crushed)

6–8 almonds (soaked and pat-dried)

Walnuts

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp coconut flakes

4–5 dates or 2 tbsp jaggery

1–2 tsp ghee

Preparation:

1. Soak sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds for 4–6 hours or overnight. Drain well and pat dry completely before lightly roasting.





2. Lightly roast the soaked and dried seeds along with makhana.





3. Grind seeds, nuts and makhana coarsely.





4. Add dates/jaggery and blend again.





5. Add cacao and coconut flakes.





6. Add ghee and mix well.





7. Shape into small bite-sized balls.

Nutritional Profile:

These natural biotin bites contain approximately 110 kcal, 3 g of protein, 10 g of carbohydrates, 3 g of fibre, and 8 g of fat per bite. For people with allergies or other health concerns, Coutinho shared that dates can be replaced with figs and raisins, almonds with cashews, and ghee with coconut oil.

Benefits Of Natural Biotin Bites:

Supports biotin production naturally

Strengthens roots and may help reduce hair fall

Provides omega-3 and healthy fats required for hair health

Improves hair texture and helps retain shine

Lastly, Luke Coutinho shared some tips to make the biotin bites more effective. He asked his followers to grind flax seeds for better absorption, adjust the amount of ghee for better binding, and store the biotin bites in an airtight container. One batch can last up to 5–7 days when stored properly.