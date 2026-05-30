As heatwaves continue to affect many parts of India, people are once again turning to age-old summer remedies to stay cool. From aam panna and chaas to soaked sabja seeds and raw onions, traditional "cooling foods" are suddenly everywhere. But among these remedies, onions often create confusion. Some people swear by eating raw onions during summer, while others believe they should actually be avoided because they can cause acidity. So, should you really eat raw onions during a heatwave? Or can they make things worse?

Raw Onions Are Believed To Help With Dehydration

Raw onions can actually help the body in some ways during hot weather, but eating too much of them can also create problems for certain people. For generations, onions have been strongly connected with Indian summers. In many homes, sliced onions are served with every meal during hot weather. In villages and smaller towns, people still believe onions help protect the body from loo, or extreme hot winds. Some even carry onions while travelling in the heat because of this old belief.





There is also an interesting traditional practice from Rajasthan linked to onions and heat protection. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "As a tradition in Rajasthan, people rub their chest and behind the ears with onion paste to keep cool." Science may not fully confirm every traditional remedy, but many of these practices have survived for generations.

One major reason onions are associated with summer is their water content. Raw onions contain a good amount of water, which can support hydration during extremely hot weather. When temperatures rise, the body loses water constantly through sweat. Foods with higher water content can help the body feel refreshed.





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But that is not the only reason onions are considered useful during summer. Rupali Datta further explains, "Onion, according to traditional medicine, has a cooling effect on our body. They come with the antioxidant quercetin, prebiotics and good water content." She also says the raw onions are not a magical protection against heatstroke. They can support the body because of their nutrients and water content, but they cannot replace proper hydration.

What Happens If You Eat Too Many Raw Onions?

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Raw onions do not suit everyone. While some people can eat them daily without any issue, others may experience acidity, bloating, gas, or heartburn after consuming too much raw onion. And during a heatwave, digestive discomfort can feel even worse because the body is already stressed from the heat.





According to Medicover Hospitals, "While raw onions are healthy, they may cause some mild problems for certain people. These can include gas, bloating, heartburn, or bad breath, especially if you have a sensitive stomach."





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This is why some people feel uncomfortable after eating large amounts of raw onions. The problem is not necessarily the onion itself but how the digestive system reacts to it. People who already suffer from acidity, acid reflux, or sensitive digestion may notice more discomfort after eating raw onions.





There is currently no clear scientific proof that raw onions directly cause heatstroke. However, if eating too many raw onions causes nausea, acidity, stomach upset, or discomfort, it can make someone feel worse during an already exhausting heatwave.