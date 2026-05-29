There are mangoes, and then there are Miyazaki mangoes, the kind of mangoes that look like they belong in a luxury jewellery store instead of a fruit basket. Imagine paying lakhs for just a pair of mangoes. Sounds unbelievable, right? But in Japan, people actually do it. These rare mangoes are considered among the most expensive fruits in the world, and for mango lovers, they are nothing short of legendary.

This Mango From Japan Is The World's Most Expensive

Called "Taiyo-no-Tomago," which means "Egg of the Sun," the Miyazaki mango has become famous across the globe for its stunning appearance, rich sweetness, and the extraordinary way it is grown. They come from Miyazaki prefecture in southern Japan, a place famous for sunshine, tropical weather, and high-quality fruits. The region is known for producing some of Japan's best citrus fruits, lychees, and mangoes. But among all of them, the Miyazaki mango stands out.





Instead of the usual yellow or green colour, these mangoes develop a deep ruby-red skin. They look more like polished gemstones than fruit. Many people say they resemble dinosaur eggs because of their smooth skin and unusual shape.

Also Read: Why You Should Refrigerate Mangoes Only After They Ripen





But the real surprise begins once the mango is cut open. Inside the bright red skin is rich, golden flesh that is soft, creamy, juicy, and completely fibreless. Unlike many mango varieties that can feel stringy, the Miyazaki mango has a silky texture that melts in the mouth. The sweetness level is so high that the fruit must contain at least 15% sugar content before it can qualify as premium grade.

Why Are They So Expensive?

Photo: Pexels

Miyazaki mangoes are not expensive simply because they are rare. They are expensive because of the unbelievable amount of care, effort, and patience involved in growing them. The mangoes are generally grown inside carefully controlled greenhouses instead of open farms. Farmers monitor temperature, sunlight, and humidity very closely throughout the growing season.





To ensure the tree gives maximum nutrition to a small number of fruits, farmers remove nearly 80% of the flower buds from the plant. That is why the fruits become larger, juicier, and sweeter than ordinary mangoes. One of the most unique things about Miyazaki mango cultivation is the way the fruits are protected.





When the mangoes are still young, farmers wrap each fruit inside a special mesh net. The fruit is then suspended carefully from wires inside the greenhouse to ensure every side of the mango gets equal exposure to sunlight. Farmers even place reflectors underneath the fruit so sunlight bounces evenly onto the mango from all directions.





Also Read: 6 Refreshing Indian Sherbets To Beat The Summer Heatwave

Not Every Mango Becomes "Egg Of The Sun"

Even after all this effort, not every fruit gets the prestigious "Taiyo-no-Tomago" title. Only the absolute best mangoes qualify after strict inspection. The fruit must weigh more than 350 grams, have perfectly even colour, be free from scratches or marks, meet high sugar standards, and, of course, look flawless.





Those selected mangoes are then sent to auctions at the Miyazaki Central Wholesale Market in Japan, where prices can become shocking. Some pairs of mangoes have sold for nearly 600,000 Japanese yen, roughly Rs 3.5 lakh. That makes each mango worth more than many smartphones, luxury handbags, or even small gold ornaments.

Can These Mangoes Grow In India?

Yes, and that is what has made them even more exciting for Indian mango lovers. Farmers in several parts of India have been experimenting with Miyazaki mango cultivation. Just recently, a mango grower in Odisha grew these mangoes successfully. The fruit is also grown in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines.