Maharashtra Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place on November 20, 2024, in a single phase across the state. In a move to boost voter turnout, the Mumbai Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has announced a special incentive. The initiative called the "Democracy Discount" promises voters a 20% dining discount at select establishments in the city. The offer will be valid on November 20 and 21, 2024. According to Rachel Goenka, NRAI Mumbai Chapter Head, the objective is to inspire "young urban voters to actively engage in the voting process."

The discount will be applicable on the total dine-bill at restaurants that have chosen to participate in this initiative. More than 50 eating joints in the city have already confirmed the same. Options range from popular cafes and casual spots to fine-dining restaurants and award-winning establishments. Note that only voters registered in Mumbai can take advantage of the offer. After voting, you will have to present a voter ID showing your Mumbai residency and your inked finger as proof of voting at the chosen restaurant before paying the bill. This will make you eligible for the 20% "Democracy Discount".

Here's the list of participating restaurants across Mumbai:

Silver Beach Cafe Nom Nom, Khar Estella Akina The Sassy Spoon Saz Cafe Pings Nksha Tamak Taftoon Lyla, BKC EVE - Powai & Worli Donna Deli Shy Bonobo Jamjar Diner SOCIAL - All Outlets SMOKE HOUSE DELI - All Outlets Lord of the Drinks Not Just TAMASHA GARNET FLYING SAUCER Steps Cafe, Bandra Great Punjab, Dadar Pints of Wisdom, BKC Oh So Silly Khar Mirchi & Mime, Powai & Thane Madeira & Mime, Powai Zima Shawarma Factory JOSHH: Indian Eat Street The Clearing House TAT-Vikhroli Que Sera Sera, Andheri Blah! - BKC and Santacruz outlets Saffron & Soy, Juhu Lord Of The Drinks, Powai Farzi Cafe, Oberoi Mall Pa Pa Ya (all outlets) Mainland China Asia Kitchen by Mainland China Episode Bohoba Global Grill, Malad Gong Aegyo - Cafe & Bakehouse The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel O Pedro, BKC Veronica's, Bandra Bombay Sweet Shop Hakkasan Yauatcha Nara Thai CinCin Ode, Worli Waarsa, Nariman Point

This is not the first time such a discount has been offered. Past elections have also seen the launch of similar initiatives to encourage people to vote.

