Mumbai Food Guide: The satisfying crunch of a puri breaking, the cool spiciness of the pani, the slight tangy kick of chutney, the brief softness of the moong/ ragda/ boondi filling... there is nothing quite like the satisfaction of eating well-made pani puri (and having multiple servings)! If you're in Mumbai and wondering where to find the best pani puri, chances are you'll find a highly recommended street vendor or humble stall in your locality itself. But if you're curious to know the must-try popular spots - those that people travel to specifically for the pani puri - here are some of them:

Mumbai Food Guide: 8 Best Spots For Pani Puri In Mumbai

1. Elco Pani Puri, Bandra

This pani puri spot is popular among locals, tourists and celebrities. Even Mumbaikars from other parts of the city will go all the way to Bandra's Hill Road to enjoy the taste of Elco market's famous pani puri. And why not? While the fan base may have grown, the classic taste has remained fairly consistent and delicious!

Where: 46, Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai.





2. Punjab Sweet House, Bandra

Another hotspot for street-style snacks in Bandra West, especially of the North Indian kind, is Punjab Sweet House. Like Elco, the pani puri here boasts a legion of die-hard fans who return for its distinctive taste.

Where: Shop Nos. 3 & 7, Dheeraj Arcade, Opp. Jude Wines, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





Also Read:10 Street Foods You Must Try In Mumbai

3. Kailash Parbat, Colaba

Kailash Parbat has many branches in the city, but enjoying pani puri at its iconic Colaba location remains a cherished experience for many. The puris here have a delightful crispiness and are nearly always the perfect size.

Where: Shop 5 - 8, Narayan Building, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai.





4. Guru Kripa, Sion

Guru Kripa is well-known for its samosa. But if that's all you order there, you are really missing out! Before you indulge in the deep-fried snacks, relish the ice-cold pani puri for a refreshing start. There are also other yummy chaat items here you should try.

Where: 40, Road 24, Sion, Mumbai

Mumbai Food Guide: There are great pain puri spots throughout the city. Photo Credit: iStock

5. Sindh Pani Puri, Chembur

Chembur has many great spots for Sindhi-style snacks, including chaat items. One of the most beloved places is Sindh Pani Puri, which first began as a hand cart around seven decades ago. Their puris are said to have a buttery texture and are made of atta (wheat flour).

Where: Building No 13, Chembur Colony, RCF Colony, Sion, Mumbai.



6. Ram & Shyam Chaatwala

Many pani puri fans think that the experience of eating it from a simple street cart is unbeatable. Well, for that, you have Ram & Shyam Chaatwala in Santacruz West. The constant crowds around it are a testament to its popularity. The service is fuss-free and quick, as it is used to catering to the needs of busy Mumbaikars.

Where: Central Avenue Corner, North Ave, Santacruz (West), Mumbai.





Also Read:Top 10 Breakfast Places In Mumbai You Must Visit

7. Sharma Chaat Bhandar, Juhu

Street food lovers across the city throng to Juhu to satisfy their cravings, whether by the beach or in the busy lanes leading up to the seashore. The neighbourhood has a good mix of well-guarded secret spots and iconic establishments. Sharma Chaat Bhandar is a humble eating joint you must check out when you're in the area. Along with their pani puri, their dahi vada and ragda pattice are also too yummy to miss.

Where: Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Yamuna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Airport Area, Juhu, Mumbai.





8. Swati Snacks, Tardeo

In South Mumbai, Swati Snacks remains a go-to destination for many loyal patrons, who return for their homestyle local favourites. Their pani puri is lip-smacking. Having it here allows you to comfortably relish its flavours in a restaurant setting.

Where: Karai Estate, 248, Tardeo Road, Opp Bhatia Hospital, Tardeo, Mumbai.





Looking to explore other popular street food spots in Mumbai? Check out some of them here.





Also Read: 10 Hidden Food Gems Around Mumbai To Eat Like A Local