Sandwiches are the perfect meal for any time of the day - be it a freshly prepared egg sandwich for breakfast, a hearty chicken and veggies sandwich for lunch or a late-night PB&J. But how much would you be willing to pay for a fancy sandwich? A London-based foodie, Liv, recently decided to splurge on two luxury sandwiches from the iconic Harrods Food Hall. Sharing her experience online, she revealed that she paid a whopping 36 pounds (Rs 4,170) for just two sandwiches, reported Mirror UK.





Liv purchased a lobster roll priced at 18 pounds (Rs 2,085) and a truffle egg sandwich for 8 pounds (Rs 927). "I basically spent 36 pounds on two sandwiches, but you'd go out for lunch and spend 36 pounds in Nando's, so I think it's fine - girl maths," she joked.





However, the foodie was slightly disappointed that the sandwiches weren't packed in fancy Harrods boxes. Curious to know if they were worth the price, she did a taste test and shared her honest review.

First up was the lobster roll, which has reportedly been going viral on social media. Liv was excited to try this, but turns out the sandwich was too big to bite easily and bland in taste.





Taking a bite, she said, "It's bland, it's really bland. I'd rather have a Tesco meal deal than that." She rated the Rs 2,085 lobster roll a disappointing 2 out of 10.





Next, Liv tried the Rs 927 truffle egg sandwich. This time, she was impressed and delighted with the flavours. "Mmm, you get instant truffle, and the eggs are so rich and creamy. That is one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. It's just so, not complicated - like egg and truffle but done well," she said.





Her viral video received mixed responses online. While some viewers drooled over the luxurious sandwiches, others felt these were too expensive.





One user gushed, "The truffle egg one is insane," while another said, "Egg one looks classy."





Shocked seeing the price, one commented, "My husband won't be happy, he thinks a 3.40 pounds meal deal is a rip-off." Another added, "Girl, you have money to burn. 26 pounds on sandwiches? Nope, I'd rather have a Domino's."