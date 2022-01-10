Actress Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle. But this does not mean that the actress keeps herself away from the food that she likes. Today, the foodie revealed that she is craving a classic breakfast dish. Can you guess what? On Instagram, Malaika Arora revealed that she was craving a yummy and buttery croissant along with a bowl of winter staple - strawberries. She posted a picture of the same on Instagram Stories and used a single word as the caption to describe her feelings. "Craving," she wrote, along with the image.





Take a look:

Malaika Arora loves to connect with her social media followers and often shares her thoughts about food with them. A while ago, she made us all hungry with a video that she shared on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Malaika Arora could be seen unwrapping a chocolate and placing it inside an espresso shot glass. The chocolate then eventually begins to melt in the glass. The video looked really satisfying and Malaika wrote, “Oddly satisfying” to describe her happiness.

Malaika Arora is a role model for many who wish to remain healthy. It's evident that her clean eating habits have quite a large role to play here. Some days ago, she posted a picture of raspberries on her Instagram Stories stating that it is on her list of cravings for the day. Not just that, the picture Malaika shared also showed some of the health benefits of raspberries. The text read, “They contain three times the level of antioxidants as that of blueberries.”





Malaika Arora believes in celebrating festivals to the fullest and this involves good food. Recently, on Christmas, we saw her devouring a lovely meal that included everything from irresistible nibbles to decadent desserts. On her Instagram Stories, we could see lip-smacking cakes as well as roasted chicken, baby potatoes with meat, sauteed vegetables, curry with a yogurt base, a variety of rice, and meat gravies among others dishes.





We love how Malaika Arora is vocal about her food interests and cannot wait to see what she has up her sleeves next.