American alcoholic beverage brand High Noon is recalling its energy drink cans due to a major labelling issue. The company has voluntarily recalled two lots of its High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs, according to a press release. The announcement came after some cans were filled with High Noon Vodka Seltzer and mislabelled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. As a result, consuming the beverage in these cans may lead to accidental alcohol consumption. Reportedly, no illnesses or health incidents have been documented as of now.





The mix-up happened after a packaging supplier mistakenly sent empty Celsius cans to High Noon, a brand that specialises in hard seltzer. The empty cans were filled with alcohol and then delivered to Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and 23.





Only two lots of High Noon Beach Variety Packs have this labelling error – one with Lot Codes L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 and another with Lot Codes L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00. Consumers are urged to discard the Celsius-labelled recalled cans. If they have already bought the recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs, they may reach out to High Noon Consumer Relations about the next steps, including how to obtain a refund.





"We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers. The states that may be impacted are: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin,” said a representative for High Noon in a statement to The Independent.





High Noon is a popular American hard seltzer brand known for its drinks made with real vodka or tequila and real fruit juice. It was launched in 2019 by E & J Gallo Winery, a prominent American wine and spirits company. It is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic seltzer brands in the US.