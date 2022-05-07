When one mentions South Indian food, we cannot miss out on our beloved dosa! It is one of those things that we all love to have. Plus, dosa is also the ultimate comfort food for some of us. We simply cannot do without it. However, recently, our favourite Dosa has landed in the middle of a controversy. You may ask why? Well, let us tell you. Recently, a man at Kochi airport saw a dosa being made at a joint and claimed that it was cooked in "egg water." Since the man made this claim on Twitter, he garnered the attention of many people, including congress leader Shashi Tharoor.





Taking to Twitter, user Manish Jain said that he was shocked to find Dosa being "baked in egg water." In his full Tweet, he wrote, "If you are in Chochi, kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They simply play with religious belief, where they use Egg water to bake South India food such as Dosa. When asked, they told its as per Standard. When asked for manual, they denied to share." Then in a subsequent Tweet, he added, "Need attention of @fssaiindia your attention to intervene the same... Also Request @tourismkerala @CMOKerala @htTweets @KochiAirport. Kindly get the Practice stopped to hurt the emotions of vegetarians and Jains travelling to #Kerala."

Ever since this user made the Tweet, it has got three thousand likes and more than a thousand retweets. Many people reacted to it. Replying to the same tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote, In "Chochi", an outraged young vegan Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun, Hearing "thanda" as "anda". He "baked" a huge blunder. Should have stuck to chawal & baingan!" Find his Tweet here:





"I have never been to Chochi - where is it? I also never had baked Dosa - what is it? Never heard of egg water. Only yolk & white. How did you find out about egg water?"





"What is this egg water? If he meant egg yolk, then he probably asked for an omelette not a dosa!"





"Where is Chochi and what is Egg Water and what is like baking Dosa."





"Distorted observation without ascertaining the facts. Seems there's a confusion or communication error. Dosa is never made with egg water. It's pure rice batter fermented to the optimum. In places where egg dosa is made, Dosa is made first, and egg is poured on top."





"This is why you should never insist a Malayalee to speak Hindi. Thanda pani will become andaa pani."





What do you think about this Tweet? Let us know in the comments below.