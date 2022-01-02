IAS officer Supriya Sahu is doing her bit for the planet and also asking her followers to think about the environment and make green choices. A few days ago, Sahu shared a video clip to promote eco-friendly products for food packaging and even urged hotels and restaurants to use the same. In the 43-second clip, we can see food containers and tumblers of various sizes made out of rice bran placed on a table. A man in the video who's showing the products to a consumer can be heard saying that they cannot be reused.
Sahu captioned the tweet, “Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, it's time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives.” She also used the hashtag “meendummanjappai” referencing the environment-friendly initiative launched by the Tamil Nadu government a few days ago.
Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels,restaurants food joints, its time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives #meendummanjappai#Manjapaipic.twitter.com/n4U2x0gNur— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 29, 2021
The video has been viewed over 25 lakh times so far. Over 13,800 people have liked the tweet. It was retweeted over 4,000 times. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among those who retweeted it. Tharoor stated that such initiatives should be adopted across the country and urged the government at the Centre “to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use”.
This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use. https://t.co/YfITyIP6YI— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2021
Looking at the overwhelming response, Sahu stated In a subsequent tweet that she'd provide a list of local eco manufacturers in Tamil Nadu.
For all those requesting for contacts, I will share a compilation of such local eco manufacturers in TN by tomorrow. Many thanks to everyone for this fabulous response. ????— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 29, 2021
She kept her promise, and a day later shared the list of the eco manufacturers in the state. In the caption, Sahu told her followers that “alternatives to plastic packaging are in plenty, we need an open mind to find them, use and promote”.
Look at this earthen beauty❤️Alternatives to plastic packaging are in plenty,we need an open mind to find them, use and promote. We in TN are hell bent to eliminate single use plastic items which have been banned. Here is a list of eco manufacturers ????https://t.co/EjRQV2pgPApic.twitter.com/26uR5A5izY— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 31, 2021
IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who regularly shares updates, videos, and photographs of the country's flora and fauna and various animal rescue efforts, replied to Sahu's tweet by sharing an image of food containers produced from sugarcane fibre, and also propagated their use. “Time to go natural and dispose the disposable plastic food containers,” he wrote in the caption.
This one produced from sugarcane fibre is also disposable, biodegradable & healthy. Time to go natural & dispose the disposable plastic food containers. pic.twitter.com/y4y3TfpRl8— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 29, 2021
There were other uses, too, who shared images of eco-friendly food containers, plates, and glasses.
This product is made from Siali/Mahul leaves with Corrugated sheet base is also disposable, biodegradable & healthy. This product also provided a means of earning to the poor tribal people. The best part is it's a low cost product compare to Areca,Bagasse etc. pic.twitter.com/e0IVcbolkt— Sachin Madan (@ssachinmadan) December 29, 2021
Given the devastating toll of consumer waste on the health of the planet, do you find this drive towards sustainability a welcome move? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.