IAS officer Supriya Sahu is doing her bit for the planet and also asking her followers to think about the environment and make green choices. A few days ago, Sahu shared a video clip to promote eco-friendly products for food packaging and even urged hotels and restaurants to use the same. In the 43-second clip, we can see food containers and tumblers of various sizes made out of rice bran placed on a table. A man in the video who's showing the products to a consumer can be heard saying that they cannot be reused.





Sahu captioned the tweet, “Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, it's time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives.” She also used the hashtag “meendummanjappai” referencing the environment-friendly initiative launched by the Tamil Nadu government a few days ago.

(Also Read: Shashi Tharoor Shares Fancy Description Of Bhelpuri, Twitter Is In Awe)





The video has been viewed over 25 lakh times so far. Over 13,800 people have liked the tweet. It was retweeted over 4,000 times. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among those who retweeted it. Tharoor stated that such initiatives should be adopted across the country and urged the government at the Centre “to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use”.

Looking at the overwhelming response, Sahu stated In a subsequent tweet that she'd provide a list of local eco manufacturers in Tamil Nadu.

She kept her promise, and a day later shared the list of the eco manufacturers in the state. In the caption, Sahu told her followers that “alternatives to plastic packaging are in plenty, we need an open mind to find them, use and promote”.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who regularly shares updates, videos, and photographs of the country's flora and fauna and various animal rescue efforts, replied to Sahu's tweet by sharing an image of food containers produced from sugarcane fibre, and also propagated their use. “Time to go natural and dispose the disposable plastic food containers,” he wrote in the caption.

There were other uses, too, who shared images of eco-friendly food containers, plates, and glasses.

(Also Read: Zero Plastic: Viral Tweet Shows Ice Cream Served In Green, Eco-Friendly Cup)





Given the devastating toll of consumer waste on the health of the planet, do you find this drive towards sustainability a welcome move? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.