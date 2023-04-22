No Indian can deny their love for desi sweets. From gulab jamun and ras malai to milk cake and kaju katli, these sweets are rich, soaked in ghee, and absolutely lovely to taste. Sweets also make an indispensable part of every celebration in the country. Now, food preferences can vary from region to region and person to person; and the same goes for sweets too. Some may like a particular mithai while others may not. Recently, a man expressed his dislike for malpua in a tweet, which went viral and triggered a debate.





In his tweet, the man wrote, "It's time to declare that India's worst sweet is Malpua".





Soon, a flurry of users reacted to the tweet. While some disagreed with him, others offered suggestions. "You don't know life until you have malpua with vanilla ice cream," a user wrote.











"Love malpua (home-made) and I think if you were to hold a poll for the worst mithai, soan papdi will decimate malpua to win the award," a comment read.





A person said, "If you have Malpua in Kashi, you will immediately change your opinion. It's juicy but still dry from outside. I have not seen such Malpua anywhere else in India. Malpua and Rabdi is one of the most popular delicacies served at wedding parties. Discard ur bias, sir".











There were plenty of suggestions for the user.





"Please try Malpua with Ahuna Mutton also called Champaran Mutton or in simple terms Bihari style mutton. This combination is nothing less then heaven. My standard Holi ka Menu," a person shared.











"Come on ... Shahi Tukda and Malpua are the sweet dessert cousins with their own unique flavours. I'm team Shahi Tukda all the way!" a comment read.











"I disagree, You need just taste the Malpua, which mom makes," another user wrote.











Oner user said, "Margin for error is quite less in such sweets. Probably you had the one not prepared well. Mysore Pak, Payasam are another example were the ingredients and the process is very important which can make the sweet from mouth watering to worst experience".











So, what according to you is the best and worst sweet in Indian?