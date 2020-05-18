SEARCH
You would be surprised to know that it is quite a cakewalk to make vanilla ice-cream at home, and you do not even need an ice-cream maker.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 18, 2020 17:36 IST

How To Make Vanilla Ice-Cream At Home, Without Ice-Cream Maker And Cream!

We cannot think of an ice-cream flavour so popular, can you?

Come summers, and we start craving for a frosty scoop of vanilla ice-cream. There must be some reason why vanilla ice-cream has so many fans across the world. We think the secret lies in its simplicity. The irresistible sweet tone of the ice-cream blends well with just about anything - you can have a scoop of it with pancakes, brownies,  mangoes, and what not! Some people also like to put a spoonful of vanilla ice-cream in their cola beverages! To cut the long story short, we cannot think of an ice-cream flavour so popular, can you?

You would be surprised to know that it is quite a cakewalk to make vanilla ice-cream at home, and you do not even need an ice-cream maker. With the help of this recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel, you can make some scrumptious vanilla ice-cream within the comfort of your home.

Recipe Video: How To Make Vanilla Ice-Cream  

We have spruced up the vanilla ice-cream with chunky almonds. It is completely your call, whether you want to include it in your ice-cream or not. Make sure you freeze it for long enough, last think you want is your ice-cream to be a sweet muddle. Try this delicious vanilla ice-cream at home, if you wish you can also drizzle a bit of chocolate sauce on top for a delightful experience. Let us know how you liked the ice-cream in the comments section below.

