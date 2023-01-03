There are numerous occasions when you require a quick dessert recipe. Whenever you have a late-night sugar craving, are too exhausted to bake, or have unexpected guests coming over. You should always have some quick recipes handy. From cookies to cake, pancakes, brownies, kheer and more, there are so many recipes to rustle up. We bring you one more interesting entrant to the list of instant desserts. It is called Instant Rabdi. This rabdi is ideal for the time when you don't want to invest back-breaking efforts and hours in the kitchen. For the unversed, Rabdi is a decadent North Indian sweet that requires only a few simple ingredients and can be made in no time. All you need are some easily accessible ingredients from your pantry and you're ready to go. However, there are some simple tips and tricks to remember when making rabdi. These tips will help you make halwai-style thick rabdi in just a matter of minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the tips. Read below.





Here're Some Easy Tips For Making Rabri In Just 10 Mins

1. Milk

A key element in the flavour and texture of rabdi is the quality and freshness of the milk. When making rabdi at home, it is always best to use fresh, high-quality, full-cream milk.

2. Simmer The Milk On Low Heat

Simmering the milk on low heat is crucial. When you first notice a layer of cream forming on top of the milk, do not stir it. Stirring will separate this layer and change the texture of the rabdi. Once the layer has completely formed, move the cream layer to one side of the pan and quickly stir the milk to keep it from burning at the bottom.

3. Utensil

A large, heavy-bottomed pan is ideal for making rabdi. It hastens the evaporation process while also preventing the milk from overflowing and burning at the bottom.

4. Let It Cool Down

Before putting the rabdi in the refrigerator, make sure it has properly cooled down and is at room temperature if you intend to store it and use it afterwards.

5. Flavour

If you want your homemade rabdi to have the same flavours as the halwai, add a few drops of rosewater or kewra water. You can also add some roasted dry fruits to give it the desired crunch.







