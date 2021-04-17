Come summers and we love indulging in some juicy, sweet mangoes. Langra, dasheri, chausa and more, we get different varieties of mangoes throughout the season, each making us fall in love with the fruit even more. From having it as is to adding it to desserts, smoothies and shakes - we make the most of mangoes during the summers. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that mango is one of those few comforting things that summer has to offer us. Hence, you would hardly find anyone saying no to ripe and juicy mangoes. If we are not wrong, most of you have already started filling your fruit baskets with mangoes; at least we are doing so.

We have a news that will add to the joy of every mango-lover in Delhi. On Friday, season's first 'mango special' train arrived at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar railway station from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram. Reportedly, the train started from Vizianagaram on April 14. The train had 200 tonnes of mangoes, packed in 11,600 boxes. For the unversed, Vizianagaram known to be the hub of mangoes, from where the fruits are transported in the north of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report in ANI, this service was started by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager, A K Tripathi informed, "Taking into consideration of the requirement by the mango traders, Waltair Division will run special parcel train services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Waltair Division is making all efforts to continue the supply chain of essential commodities."

Speaking about the same, Tejinder Singh from the Azadpur Mandi to ANI that the railways earlier had similar services for other fruits too. As per Mr. Singh, the service started with oranges, which later extended to chiku, bananas and mangoes. "Earlier, we used to get the product from the railway yard by truck, then to our godowns from there. This is better for us," he added.