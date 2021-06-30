Ever since the lockdown began, we could hardly meet our friends or loved ones. While being locked in our homes, many of us have missed out on major things that otherwise would have been normal. But the feeling and happiness of meeting your friends after a long time is surely a good one. And when that happens we all know that reminiscing over memories with a bunch of soulful food is the best way to do it! And same seems to be the case with designer Manish Malhotra!





(Also Read: Manish Malhotra Could Not Concentrate On Work. Blame It On That Chocolaty Dessert!)





Recently Manish Malhotra hosted a lunch with his friends and actors Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. And this lunch was definitely a homely affair with lots of delicious looking foods. Posting the photos of the lunch, Malaika Arora wrote on her story "Clearly the sweetest host (post all that dessert)" while Karisma Kapoor also shared the same photo and wrote "Eternal poser."





(Also Read: Kriti Sanon Thanks Manish Malhotra For Some Amazing "Khaana" And The Food Platter Is Making Us Hungry)





In the story, you can see a dry fruit cake, a creamy snowy looking dessert topped with big strawberries, a delicious looking pie and two bowls filled with yummy goodness. Take a look at the story:

Instagram story by Malaika Arora

Instagram story by Karisma Kapoor





If this scrumptious food has made you hungry, don't worry because we have just the recipes you need. So when you have a gathering at your home next time, make these delicious dry fruit cakes,a creamy dessert and a baked pie and impress your friends with a feast!



