Well-known fashion designer Masaba Gupta has caught the eyes of many celebrities and people who have fallen in love with her unique designs and patterns. The designer's popularity has risen in recent years, and with the release of her show "Masaba Masaba," you get a good insight into her life. While the show might have told a lot about her life, Masaba herself keeps giving a sneak-peek into her daily routine through her Instagram stories. As the designer engages with her fans and talks about her diet and her health, she has certainly become an inspiration for those who want to lose weight and eat healthy.





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Meal Is Everything Tasty And Healthy; Steal The Idea Now!)

Masaba Gupta's breakfast story





Recently, on her Instagram story, she posted about her nutritious and yummy breakfast. The designer wrote in her story - "2 uttapams, chutney, a handful of soaked almonds, 2-3 pieces of apple, handful of grapes, black tea with ginger and lemon." Take a look at her breakfast:

This well-balanced meal definitely makes us want to eat better. The delicious and healthy combination of uttapam, dry fruits, tea and fruits are goals that you could add to your everyday diet.





Masaba Gupta has always been open about her health and her struggle with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Her followers were impressed when she began sharing her weight-loss diet tips and how she had been battling (PCOD) with a healthy diet.





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her Whole-Day Diet For Weight Loss And PCOD (Pics Inside))





In her Instagram stories, she also talked about what she eats in her day. Masaba gave many tips that she has been following for a long time now. Through her stories, we realised the discipline it takes to follow a healthy diet. She told about her lifestyle, her entire routine and the food she eats. The designer also said that she "doesn't change her routine for anything". While addressing her PCOD problem, she gave many women hope to control their PCOD by cutting down their weight.





Take a look at her Instagram stories:

Masaba Gupta Instagram story on her daily routine Masaba Gupta Instagram story where she shares her tips

Masaba Gupta Instagram story where she shares her tips

Masaba Gupta Instagram story on diet





As Masaba Gupta tells these insightful tips, it is now time for us to start with a healthy routine.