Masaba Gupta Shares Her Whole-Day Diet For Weight Loss And PCOD (Pics Inside)

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta, recently gained limelight due to her Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba'. Her huge number of fans were elated when she started sharing her diet tips for weight loss and how she had been struggling to fight Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) though a healthy diet. In her latest update, fashion designer Masaba Gupta gave her fans a sneak peek into her all-day diet through Instagram stories and we felt we should share it with you all.





Of late, many celebrities have been helping fans follow a healthy diet by sharing their diet secrets. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also recently started sharing her personal journey to overcome PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) through a gluten-free, sugar-free diet.





(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Go-To Breakfast Meal On PCOS Diet, Plus Other Diet Tips)





Masaba Gupta, in her latest social media update, took her fans through her whole day's diet and going by the Instagram story, we are assuming she is also following the intermittent fasting diet with 16 hours of fasting break.

Take a look -











After 16 hours of fasting, Masaba had a breakfast bowl of Greek yogurt, pomegranate, blueberries and granola. For lunch, she had protein-rich chana pulao with a side of kuchambar salad. Her post-meal dessert consisted of healthy berries followed by the evening snack of peach fruit. Lastly, she shared a picture of her dinner that included buckwheat roti paired with stir-fried lotus root combined with celery and spring onions, and aloo beans.





We are sure you would take inspiration from Masaba Gupta's go-to diet and incorporate these ideas to make your own diet healthier.







