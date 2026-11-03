McDonald's and fine dining may not be the most obvious combination, but the fast-food giant is inviting customers to look beyond the counter and explore what goes into making some of its most recognisable menu items. The company recently hosted Inside the Golden Arches, a chef-led experience in New York City featuring Tristen Epps-Long, winner of Top Chef Season 22 and a former McDonald's crew member. It was held on October 29.

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The event gave a closer look at the ingredients, preparation standards and attention to detail behind the brand's familiar offerings. It was a free-to-attend event, although reservations were required and limited to two seats per booking.





Rather than introducing an entirely new menu, the experience put the spotlight on the food customers already know, including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Egg McMuffin, Chicken McNuggets and fries.

What Was On The Menu?





The video gives a glimpse of several McDonald's staples, with the Quarter Pounder with Cheese receiving particular attention.





1. The Famous Quarter Pounder With Cheese





The Quarter Pounder with Cheese was among the featured items at the event. The on-screen menu card highlights the burger, accompanied by a portion of fries. The signature combination of a beef patty, cheese and burger toppings was also on the plate.





2. The Egg McMuffin





The Egg McMuffin was another featured item. The fluffy, gooey egg patty sandwiched between two buns sounds nothing but yummy.





3. Chicken McNuggets





How many Chicken McNuggets are too many nuggets? TBD, it is never enough.





4. McDonald's Fries





Any meal is incomplete without the portion of fries.

What Did Chef Tristen Epps-Long Say?





Epps-Long's connection with McDonald's was an important part of the experience. Having previously worked as a crew member, he could reflect on how the early professional experiences shaped his approach to food and his subsequent culinary career.





The video's captions capture him discussing the influence of those early experiences on his work today.The chef discusses the importance of maintaining a sense of urgency. He also spoke about longevity and the qualities that help a business sustain itself over time.





Towards the end of the video, Epps-Long said, “So this partnership has been really fun.”





Why Is McDonald's Hosting This Experience?





The Inside the Golden Arches event is part of McDonald's effort to give customers a closer look at the processes and people behind its menu.





The event also brings a personal dimension to the story through Epps-Long, whose career began at McDonald's before he went on to win Top Chef Season 22.