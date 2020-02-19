Australian Woman Finds Metal Rod Inside McDonald's Cheese And Chicken Burger

A lady from Australia shared a Facebook post about a metal rod found in her burger.

With rapid digitisation and technological disruptions, the pace of life has gotten faster. People are no longer used to waiting hours and hours for good food. Just like their content, they want food instantaneously and on-demand. This break-neck speed demanded by consumers comes at a cost. Maintaining quality while ensuring speedy delivery is currently the biggest peril facing the food and quick-service industry. A recent Facebook post by a disgruntled consumer of McDonald's burgers proves that the claim to substandard quality is not unfound.





Ada Teaupa, who stays in Sydney, Australia, shared a shocking Facebook post about how she found a metal rod in her McDonald's burger. Check it out:











The Australian lady was eating McDonald's burger, which had cheese and chicken. She narrated in the post, "Look what I found in the chicken & cheese!! Nearly broke my tooth!!!! My 3 year old niece ordered a chicken and cheese as well, and thank god I didn't give it to her yet." Her post got many angry reactions from people who saw it. They expressed their shock at the whole incident.

The lady took her burger back to McDonald's where the manager refunded her and offered to replace her burger, but the damage was already done and the lady lost her appetite.





A McDonald's spokesperson was quoted by 7News.com.au as expressing his concern and disappointment that something like this had happened. He further said that investigations were underway as to why this happened, and that the brand is known to take food safety very seriously.







