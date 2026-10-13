Mexican food is loved for its bold flavours and rich culinary traditions. Thanks to tacos, quesadillas and zesty salsas, the cuisine has won fans across the world. Now, Hyderabad's Nomad's Taco has earned recognition from Mexico for its commitment to authentic Mexican fare.





The cloud kitchen, founded by Nidhi Varma, received the country's prestigious Sello M distinction for 2026. The award ceremony took place at the Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi on September 18.





Alongside Hyderabad's Nomad's Taco, Bengaluru-based Mexican restaurant Sanchez was also honoured, receiving the distinction for 2025. Nidhi collected the recognition on behalf of Nomad's Taco, while Sanchez was represented by chef and culinary director Vikas Seth.

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What Is Mexico's Sello M Distinction?





The Sello M, also known as Distintivo Sello de Calidad de la Cocina Mexicana, recognises restaurants and food establishments that preserve the traditions and authenticity of Mexican cuisine. The certification is administered jointly by Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Academy of Gastronomy, known as the Academia Mexicana de Gastronomía.





The Sello M distinction requires more than simply including Mexican dishes on a restaurant's menu.





Under the programme's guidelines, establishments must have been operational for at least two years and serve food based on traditional Mexican recipes. If certain ingredients are difficult to source, local substitutes may be accepted as long as they retain the essential character of the dishes.





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The restaurant must also employ at least one chef or cook with formal training or practical experience in authentic Mexican cuisine.





Applications are verified through Mexican diplomatic missions before being reviewed by the Mexican Academy of Gastronomy. The distinction remains valid for two years, after which restaurants must undergo another assessment to renew their certification.





The distinction reflects a wider effort Mexico is making to preserve its culinary traditions and food culture. In 2010, UNESCO added traditional Mexican cuisine to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.