For those who love exploring Pahadi cuisines, the Himachal Pradesh State Bhawan Canteen in Delhi is a must-visit. From traditional Pahadi delicacies to comforting local favourites, it offers a taste of authentic Himachali food.

Recently, a content creator duo, Bhawna and Nitin, took a food trail through the canteen to discover the flavours of Himachal Pradesh, right in the heart of the capital. After 40 minutes of waiting, the duo finally ordered a variety of Pahadi delicacies. “Trust me, it is worth the wait,” one of them shared before showing what they ate.

For the first item, they ordered traditional Siddu, which was served with desi ghee and walnut chutney. “This is the first time I had such an authentic Siddu in Delhi,” the creator shared.

Next, they ordered a traditional Veg Himachali Thali, which included different types of sabzi, roti, and rice. It had Meetha Bhat, Sepu Vadi, Missi Roti, Rajmah Madra, Taliya Mash, Chambyali Palda, Kabuli Chana Dal, Moong Dal, Matar Paneer, kheeru, Raita (khata-meetha), plain tandoori roti, and plain rice. “All the dishes had an authentic Himachali taste. If you like Pahadi cuisine, this thali is a must-try,” the creator added.

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They also ordered a plate of chicken masala, which they described as soft and juicy. Their total bill came to only Rs 709.

Take a look at the video:

Himachal Bhawan Canteen Timings And Menu

The Himachal Bhawan Canteen offers breakfast. Lunch and dinner options. Here are the detailed timings:

Breakfast: 8 AM to 10 AM

8 AM to 10 AM Lunch: 1 PM to 3 PM

1 PM to 3 PM Dinner: 8 PM to 10 PM

The menu includes Veg Himachali Thali, Sepu Vadi, Chana Madra, Kheru, Badana Meetha, Siddu, Non-Veg Himachali Thali, Chha Meat, Chicken Anardana, and Bathu Ke Kheer.