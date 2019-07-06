Milk, Dairy May Cut Risk Of Chronic Diseases Like Diabetes, Poor Heart Health: Study

Milk is replete with nutrients that can benefits your body and overall health.

Consuming adequate amounts of milk and dairy may help stave off the chronic diseases at various stages of life, says a latest study published in the journal 'Advances in Nutrition'. The study illustrated that there could be a positive link between the moderate intake of milk during pregnancy and birth weight, length, and bone mineral content during childhood. Researchers also said that daily intake of milk and dairy products in elderly people may reduce the risk of frailty and sarcopenia.





The following study reviewed global scientific literature on the role of dairy products in health and in the prevention of chronic diseases including cardiovascular, metabolic syndrome, colon or bladder cancer, and type 2 diabetes.It also examined the effects of milk and dairy products on the growth, bone mineral density, generation of muscle mass, and during pregnancy or breastfeeding.





Milk especially, is teeming with protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, selenium, vitamin A, riboflavin, vitamin B12, and pantothenic acid.





In the following study, researchers also found that a higher intake of dairy products depicted an association with decreased vertebral fracture risk.However, in the analysis of the differences between high vs. low consumption of dairy products, no association was identified between dairy product consumption and increased risk of mortality.

According to the findings, total intake of low-fat dairy products was associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome, thereby suggesting that consumption of dairy may have a link with healthy heart.





Previous studies have also shown that controlled consumption of this food group is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer and bladder cancer, while no associations were found for prostate cancer.





The findings also suggested that the consumption of such products, especially low-fat dairy and yogurt, may be associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.













