Internet can be one happy space at times. Every now and then, we come across various heart-warming news that melt our hearts instantly. One such news that we recently came across is about a group of milkmen in Assam who came forward to help a fund-starved school in the state. As per PTI, nearly 2,000 milkmen from Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society in Assam came forward to donate 15 paise per litre of milk they sold to run the higher secondary section of a school, which has reportedly not received any government aid so far.





Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society - one of the oldest and largest dairy cooperatives of the state - donated a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to Sitajakhala Higher Secondary School to run their classes of 11 and 12.





"Children of our milkmen are students of this school. The lower level of the school was provincialised (taken over by the government) in 1986. However, the higher secondary level is still operating in venture mode, facing acute financial hardship. The condition of the school moved the parents, who are engaged with us as milkmen, to donate a portion of their income," informed Ranjib Sharma, Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society chairman. He further informed that the society has declared that this aid will be given to the institute ever year, till is provincialised by the government.

Further talking about the noble gesture, Uttam Deka, headmaster of Sitajakhala Higher Secondary School, stated that this financial help will go a long way to sustain the school. He also added, "We are thankful to Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society for helping us with the financial aid."









