The Tokyo Olympics have drawn to a close. The Indian medal tally this year at 7 medals surpassed any of the previous year's tallies. It was a moment of pride for Indian athletes such as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Lovlina Borgohain. But not many know of the hard work that goes into the athlete's preparations for the Olympic Games. Mirabai Chanu, for instance, posted a photograph of herself eating 'ghar ka khana' after two years. And now, boxer Lovlina Borgohain too savoured some home-cooked Assamese food. Take a look:

Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is originally from Assam. She shared a video of herself eating some delicious Assamese food which was completely homemade. She also revealed that she was eating home-cooked food after a gap of a whole year. "Having home-style Assamese food after more than a year. I thank Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal sir for welcoming me with such warmth and sharing a scrumptious meal," she wrote in her tweet.





In the 58-second video clip, Lovlina could be seen eating with the former Chief Minister and current Union Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal. They were eating some steamed rice and curries, along with some vegetables on the side. The fact that everyone ate with hands impressed Twitter. They congratulated Lovlina on her win and hoped that she would win many more medals in the future.





Take a look at the reactions:

We certainly hope to see Lovlina Borgohain sharing some more snippets of her foodie diaries soon. As for her future plans, the ace boxer hopes to aim for Gold at the Paris Olympics. "My next goal would be to change the colour of the medal at the 2024 Olympics," she wrote in her tweet.