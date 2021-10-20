A vacation always seems incomplete without good food. It's true that the food of any city or country reflects its culture and what is better than filling your tummy with some great local cuisine food while you are on vacation. Take some inspiration from TV personality Mini Mathur and her girls' trip that is setting major goals for food lovers. She is currently in Egypt savouring some decadent food with her friends, actress Sayani Gupta, Reshmy Kurian and Smriti Kiran. Her latest Instagram Reels seems like a gift to all her foodie followers. She gorged on an Egyptian meal and left us a tad bit hungry and jealous.





Her delectable food spread included classic dishes such as hummus, baba ghanoush, labneh, walnut muhammara, kofte, semak, tabbouleh made with the freshest parsley,and fattoush salad with Baladi bread at Biota in Zamalek by the Nile.





Hummus is a popular middle eastern dip or a spread typically made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. It is super-smooth, creamy and a flavourful recipe relished by people from the middle east.





Baba ghanoush which is also spelled baba ganoush or baba ghanouj traces its roots to Lebanon. This is made with mashed cooked eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, various seasonings, and sometimes tahini. It is usually served with tomatoes, onions or other vegetables.





Labneh is a classic food item made up of yogurt. It's basically a soft cheese prepared by straining yogurt to remove the whey. It has a thick texture and consistency. You can describe it as a middle eastern style yogurt cheese.





Muhammara is a special recipe from the Middle East that is essentially a walnut and roasted red pepper dip that's all sorts of tasty. It is slightly sweet, has a smoky flavour and just the right amount of spice.





Tabbouleh is a simple Mediterranean salad that has a lot of finely chopped vegetables and parsley. It's a very healthy appetiser and a treat to the tastebuds.





Fattoush salad with Baladi bread is an Egyptian salad that you cannot miss if you happen to be there. This item contains the goodness of vegetables that would surely tantalise your taste buds.





Take a look at the video here.

Mini Mathur is a foodie and she always amazes us with her gastronomic adventures. Some days ago, she showed us how to brew a perfect cup of tea. She said that one must not boil the water too much and should soak the tea leaves exactly three minutes before putting it into the cup. In the video, she also said that Darjeeling tea is always consumed without milk and sugar.





Take a look:

Some time ago, Mini gave us a glimpse of Kashmiri cuisine that made us hungry instantly. This was when she celebrated Eid in the beautiful green valleys of Kashmir. In the post, we saw her relishing seekh kebabs, tambakmaaz along with white rice, goshtaba and delicious Raita. In the caption, she wrote, “Kashmiri Wazwan has got to be my most favourite cuisine experience but sadly there are very few traditional waze (cooks) left in the valley.” Kashmiri Wazwan is not just a simple meal from Kashmir, it's a treat and a ceremony, she explained.





Take a look at the post:

We cannot wait to see more such diverse food posts from Mini Mathur.