Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has done the country proud with her silver medal win in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, she spoke to NDTV about how her journey was not an easy one and she had to make many sacrifices along the way. This included giving up her favourite junk food and staying away from home and eating healthy food constantly to manage her weight. Mirabai Chanu did not eat a single thing two days prior to her final competition. And now that she has finally returned home to Manipur, the silver medallist finally savoured some home-cooked food.
That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021
"That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years," wrote Mirabai Chanu in the caption of the photo. Mirabai Chanu's photograph garnered over 200k likes and 13.3k retweets since it was shared. In the picture, she is seen sitting on the floor next to a plate of rice and delicious vegetables and gravies. Balloons can be seen in the background, and Chanu is enjoying the sweet taste of her victory in the delicious meal.
Twitter users were touched by the athlete and the fact that even after her win, she was so down-to-earth. They showered praises on her photograph and her humility.
Take a look at the reactions:
Wow! Congratulations S Mirabai Chanu. You've made India proud.
Btw Khaane mein kya hai? Gaahori (pork) niki? ???? Whatever it's looks yumm...
Congratulations once again!????????????????— Kabir Goswami (@kabirgoswami) July 29, 2021
Nothing beats ghar ka khana. May you always have that smile and bring smile to the faces of billion Indians in the years to come by.— Subhadeep Dutta ???????? (@subho87reddevil) July 29, 2021
I love Manipuri khana.. Sticky Rice, Irongba, Bamboo shoot, Fish.. Every Sunday I use to have Manipuri lunch at Luxmi Kitchen, Near Wahengbam Leikai, Sagolband, Imphal when I was there for One and a half year.— M. Rahman???????????? (@MUKIBUR) July 29, 2021
After 2 yrs ????..can't imagine myself without ghar ka khana for 2 days and u sacrificed it for 2 years...to bring laurels for the nation ...hats off @mirabai_chanu ????— Vipin Jain ???????? (@vj17061985) July 30, 2021
Hats off to your dedication ????.
Someone said "Nobody cares about your story until you win, so win"
I am sure that other Olympic athletes who lost must have also done the same sacrifices and hardwork but its just that they could not cross the final line.Hard luck to them #Olympics— Sanket Mahajan (@SanketMahajan55) July 29, 2021
Your simplicity is lesson for metropolitan people...God bless you.
You are our prou, proud of nation.
Jai Hind— Vishal.Vishal (@vishal_swastik) July 30, 2021
Mirabai Chanu had earlier shared a post on meeting her family after 2 years. "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level," she wrote. Take a look at her tweet:
This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021
What did you think of the posts by Mirabai Chanu? Tell us in the comments below.
