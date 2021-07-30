Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has done the country proud with her silver medal win in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, she spoke to NDTV about how her journey was not an easy one and she had to make many sacrifices along the way. This included giving up her favourite junk food and staying away from home and eating healthy food constantly to manage her weight. Mirabai Chanu did not eat a single thing two days prior to her final competition. And now that she has finally returned home to Manipur, the silver medallist finally savoured some home-cooked food.

"That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years," wrote Mirabai Chanu in the caption of the photo. Mirabai Chanu's photograph garnered over 200k likes and 13.3k retweets since it was shared. In the picture, she is seen sitting on the floor next to a plate of rice and delicious vegetables and gravies. Balloons can be seen in the background, and Chanu is enjoying the sweet taste of her victory in the delicious meal.

Twitter users were touched by the athlete and the fact that even after her win, she was so down-to-earth. They showered praises on her photograph and her humility.





Take a look at the reactions:

Mirabai Chanu had earlier shared a post on meeting her family after 2 years. "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level," she wrote. Take a look at her tweet:

(Also Read: All About Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu's Diet And Favourite Junk Food)





What did you think of the posts by Mirabai Chanu? Tell us in the comments below.