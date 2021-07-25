Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history on Saturday by winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Her win not only opened the country's tally at the tournament, but also put an end to India's dry spell of 21 years in the weightlifting category. Therefore, Chanu's win in the 49kg category was cause for much celebration, with users on social media praising the athlete for her performance. Chanu's victory came as a result of consistent training and a strict diet. This also entailed avoiding some of her favourite food. However, after her win at the competition, Chanu is ready to treat herself, she said in an interaction with NDTV. When asked what she was looking forward to after the win, she said that she could not wait to treat herself to some pizza.





"First, I am going to have a pizza. It has been a long time since I have not eaten one. And I have waited for this day for a long time, so first I'll have a pizza," she told NDTV. And since the champion has given the country a reason to rejoice, popular pizza restaurant chain, Domino's Pizza lost no time to celebrate Chanu. And they did so by offering her free pizza for life.





Quote-tweeting a post by NDTV, Domino's Pizza said on Twitter, “Mirabai Chanu, Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn't be happier to treat you to FREE Domino's pizza for life. Congratulations again!” Take a look:

Foodies and fans of the athlete were extremely pleased with the gesture. “Well done Mirabai Chanu and Domino's too. Three cheers,” said one user.

Another user teased the fast-food chain saying that even they were aware that being a sportsperson, she would not be eating pizzas often.

While thanking Domino's for their gesture, another user added, “Hope she gets every award, every accolade out there.”

“Great move, Domino's. That's least one could do for champion Mirabai Chanu,” another user noted.

Domino's was not alone in celebrating Chanu. Amul, too, dedicated its latest cartoon to Chanu and her win. The image features Chanu with the silver medal, in front of the barbell at the Olympics. The caption to the topical reads, “Worth her weight in silver.” Further, the note added, “Mira, tera, humara favourite snack (Mine, yours, our favourite snack),” making a pun on her name.





Sharing the post on Instagram, Amul wrote, “Amul Topical: Weightlifter wins India her first medal in Tokyo Olympics for women's 49kg category!”





Instagram users were extremely impressed with the post and flooded the comments section with clap emojis. One user said, “Awesome tribute.”





Tell us what you think of these special gestures in the comments section.