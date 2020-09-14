Miss Travelling By Air? Thai Airline's New Cafe Has Its Entire In-Flight Menu To Offer

Plane food is the highlight of this restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand.

Highlights Thai Airways is an airline based in Thailand which has its own cafe

The restaurant serves the in-flight meals to visitors

The interesting experience is meant to attract air travel enthusiasts

The Coronavirus pandemic brought a screeching halt to the travel plans of many enthusiastic globe-trotters. There were restrictions all over the world in some form or the other which forced people to shelve their vacations and enjoy a period of isolation at home. Avid travellers may not be able to blow away their worries by visiting idyllic destinations, but there are other experiences that have been curated exclusively for them. Thai Airways is a Thailand-based airline company that has created a restaurant in Bangkok which has meal options that were served in flight.





(Also Read: 10 Street Foods You Shouldn't Miss in Bangkok)





Plane food is something that frequent fliers would usually be in two minds about. However, the plane-themed cafe at the Thai Airways headquarters in Bangkok is more than just that. The experience begins from the entry itself, which is built in the shape of a runway which is used for boarding planes. To visit the restaurant, customers need to book in advance and download a 'boarding pass' too.





Airplane attendants in their uniform greet visitors to the restaurant. The cafe has airplane seats for its customers and tables made with old parts of airplane engines. There is also an option between 'economy' and 'business' class seating. As for the menu, it comprises all the in-flight options as part of the dining experience. Food is served in plastic trays with a variety of dishes on offer such as spaghetti and Caesar salad.





What do you think of the Thai cafe? Would you like to visit such a cafe to try plane food? Tell us in the comments below!







