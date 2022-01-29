Mouni Roy's wedding is causing a great buzz among her fans. And, there's a reason for foodies to gush about it too. Why? Mouni, who married her fiancé Suraj Nambiar on January 27, has stunned her fans with a delicious-looking cake. A video posted by actor Arjun Bijlani reveals a mouth-watering three-tier cake at Mouni's post-wedding sangeet ceremony. The cake has a yellow glaze and wreaths of flowers as embellishments. The cake also featured cute red heart-shaped embellishment, which made it a perfect dessert for the celebration. In the video, Mouni and her husband cut the cake after sharing a kiss.

Mouni Roy's food diaries are something to look out for. The actress keeps indulging in delicious meals whenever she is out and about. During her Dubai trip, Mouni relished a scrumptious bowl of Italian penne pasta. The dish was garnished with basil leaves and other chopped herbs. The white sauce pasta sent us drooling in no time. A loaf of bread and some greens accompanied the main dish. Mouni loved it so much that she captioned it, "Staple."





From Mouni Roy's earlier posts, we can guess that she loves Italian food. During an outing with singer and music director Manmeet Singh, she relished a plate of spicy spaghetti cooked with vegetables and garnished with herbs. A plate of delectable and cheesy pizza also graced the table. Pictures of other pastries and spiced slices of bread were shared by Mouni on Instagram.

Once, Mouni Roy made a photo dump of her food adventures in an Instagram post. She left us craving and how. The post contained images of delicious bowls of spaghetti, grilled sandwiches, pizza, burgers, pasta and desserts. Mouni unleashed her foodie side but also took care of her healthy diet. She added greens and salads to her food trip. Take a look at the post:

Mouni Roy often showed her love for sweetmeats and desserts. Here's a post where she indulged in a plate of colourful macaroons and other pastries. According to Mouni, one of the ways to her heart is to get her food or cook food for her. That's the kind of die-hard foodie she is.

Mouni Roy's foodie side always keeps us entertained.